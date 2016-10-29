Branch manager sentenced to 3 years, one stroke for CBT

Hairul shies away from the camera while leaving the court.

KOTA KINABALU: A Menumbok post office branch manager, who committed criminal breach of trust (CBT), had his sentence of seven years’ jail plus three strokes of the cane, reduced to three years plus one whipping by the High Court here yesterday.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad allowed the appeal by Mohd Hairul Ag Marhamin, 30, against his sentence, yesterday.

On May 18, Mohd Hairul was sentenced to seven years’ jail and three whippings by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code. The indictment provides for a maximum jail term of 14 years with whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

He had embezzled RM23,301.09 in income money, which was derived from postal business transactions, at Menumbok Post Office between Jan 16, 2015 and Oct 13 of the same year. Counsel Ansari Abdullah, who represented the appellant, submitted that the punishment imposed on his client was excessive and the appellant had pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said that a lesser sentence had been passed by the High Court as well as lower courts for CBT cases in such circumstances.

In reply, deputy public prosecutor Husna Abdul Halim rebutted that the charge was not defective. She also said that the court should consider the amount involved in the case. Thus, she urged the court to dismiss the appeal and affirmed the sentence.