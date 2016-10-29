Businessman, wife claim trial to money laundering involving RM4 mln

KUANTAN: A businessman and his wife pleaded not guilty and claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to 15 counts of involvement in money laundering amounting to RM4 million.

Ahmad Shahabudin Talib, 36, was charged with 10 counts of the alleged offences involving RM3.7 million, while his wife, Ummi Salwanis Harun, 32, was charged with five counts of the alleged offences involving RM300,000.

Ahmad Shahabudin was alleged to have received the money which had been illegally deposited into his company Perniagaan Omega Point’s bank account, and also alleged to have used the money to repay his Amanah Saham Bumiputera loan and to purchase a luxury vehicle, Toyota Vellfire.

Ummi Salwanis, on the other hand, was alleged to have committed the offence by taking illegal deposit to settle her National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan and to be kept in her personal savings account.

They were charged under subsection 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM5 million, or five years’ jail, or both, if convicted.

Lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar appealed to the court to reduce deputy public prosecutor Atiqah Liyana Shahir’s proposed bail of RM30,000 each for the accused.

“They promised to attend all proceedings. They have not been working since May and have to support four children aged between two and eight years.

Judge Unaizah Mohd allowed bail of RM25,000 each in one surety and ordered the accused to surrender their passports to the court and report to the nearest police station every month. Both the accused paid the bail. Nov 26 was set for remention. — Bernama