‘Clear the air over conversion of teacher-training institutes’

KUCHING: The federal government has been asked to clear the air over the two teacher-training institutes in the state, which will be repurposed.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Family Development Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah pointed out that both the Rajang Teacher Training Institute and Miri Teacher Training Institute,

which will be converted for vocational training, currently play vital roles in the Sarawakian context.

“We are concerned for the livelihoods of those working at both institutions, more over with IPG Rajang, which specialises in training teachers who will be teaching academically in Iban, and IPG Miri, which specialises in Penan education,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

She added that there has yet to be any official documentation on the matter, which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when tabling Budget 2017 recently.

However, Fatimah stressed that she is not against the enriching of vocational education in the state.

“We were also informed that the intake for the Samarahan Teacher Training Institute has been stopped as it is now being turned into a professional teacher’s development centre,” she added.

On the issue of the abolishment of the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Fatimah said the national education system is heading towards school-based assessment.

“School-based assessment enables teachers to monitor the students’ development throughout the year and not just based on the final year exam,” she said.

She explained this requires a higher level of thinking, with the ability to think critically and analyse situations.

“There are pros and cons on the decision, but I believe the Education Ministry is doing its best to ensure that the education policy will meet its intended vision,” she added.