Council to be state’s voice on education issues in balancing act — Fatimah

KUCHING: Members of the Sarawak Education Consultative Council (MPPS) will help to ensure balance in terms of education issues at federal level.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, who is MPPS chair, said issues concerning poor school conditions particularly in rural areas need to be addressed and the council will be the state’s voice as its members understand the problems and issues concerning education.

“MPPS is an entity, which will assist the state Education Department on voicing any issues, policies and we will be balancing the sheet to ensure any policies would benefit and place the state at the right level,” she said during the presentation of appointment letters to MPPS council members and minor rural project (MRP) grants yesterday.

Fatimah said MPPS has been given a watching brief on the national education system for the state government.

“Any issues or policies which might affect students in Sarawak will be highlighted to the federal level,” she said.

Meanwhile, MPPS member Abdullah Saidol, who is Semop assemblyman, said rural schools make up two thirds of schools in Sarawak.

“These schools will play a major role in producing human capital and we want a conducive environment for our school facilities,” he said.

Abdullah said the council will not blindly agree to any suggestions brought up at federal level.

Other MPPS members are Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vice-chancellor Professor Kadim Suaidi, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak rector Professor Dr Jamil Hamali, Islamic Council of Sarawak Education Bureau director Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah and Samarahan Walikota Datuk Peter Minos.

Meanwhile, Fatimah also presented MRP grants to 17 organisations totalling RM99,000.

The recipients included the Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group, Sarawak Dyslexia Association, Sarawak Nursing Professional Association and Anglican Worship Centre

Taman Sri Permai RPR Landeh.