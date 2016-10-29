Derailment disrupts north-south train services

A view of the derailment. — Bernama photo

IPOH: The north-south line train services have been experiencing some disruption due to the derailment of a cargo train in Kota Bharu at KM200.3 between Kota Bharu and Lahat at the Batu Gajah station near here, early yesterday.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a statement said the incident occurred at 3.15am when the cargo train was travelling from Kuang, Selangor, to Tasek here, to collect cement.

“Two locomotives and 25 empty wagons were derailed, and have blocked the two tracks. This has caused all trains passing through this route unable to continue, and passengers on the Kampar-Ipoh-Kampar route will be transferred via buses.

“Passengers who do not wish to continue the journey can get a refund at the ticket counters in nearby stations” the statement said.

According to the statement, the work of removing the carriages from the track were in progress.

KTMB will provide further updates from time to time, and it has apologised for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department Zone One chief Mohd Khairul Jamil said no casualties were reported.

The two train drivers were not injured but they were sent to the hospital for medical checks.

“There was a small fire in the engine compartment and firemen were only allowed to enter the site after the electrical supply in the area was shut off,” he said.

A Bernama check at the Ipoh Railway Station found thousands of passengers using the Electric Train Service (ETS) for trips to the north and south stranded, following the incident.

Passengers who wish to head south will board the train at the Kampar Train Station, while those heading north would be stopped at the station and taken to the Ipoh Railway Station.

A passenger, S. Sathia, 30, said he and his wife wanted to return home to celebrate Deepavali in Kulim, Kedah, and they had been stranded at the station since 9am.

“I bought the tickets three days ago and I was supposed to board the train at 9am today and arrive at Butterworth at 11.25am.

“When I found out about this incident, I decided to take the bus, however all the bus tickets have been sold out, so I’ll wait here because I was told there is only one platform which can be used in Batu Gajah,” he said.

S.Thangamani, 60, said she would be taking the train from Kampar Railway

Station because she wanted to celebrate Deepavali at her family home in Tampin, Melaka.

“I will try to return home today anyhow to meet my family before going for a holiday to New Zealand in early November,” she said.

Meanwhile, checks at the Batu Gajah Railway Station found that more than 10 passengers who had bought tickets and those who were scheduled to board the ETS train at 11.10am, were waiting for a bus provided by KTMB to the Kampar station.

Nurhayati Jamil, 42, said at first she was a bit worried as she had purchased the tickets a month ago, but was relieved after KTMB announced that they would provide a bus to the Kampar station.

“KTMB has also given the choice of whether to proceed or receive a refund but I choose to proceed as now even the bus tickets would have all been sold out,” she said. — Bernama