Discounts galore at CL Khoon Electronics clearance sales

SIBU: C L Khoon Electronics outlet at Pahlawan Road here is holding a four-day clearance stock sales starting yesterday till Oct 31.

According to its marketing manager Jong Kah Min, it is offering 10 to 50 per cent discounts

on all its electronic products including television, refrigerator and air-conditioner from brands such as Samsung, Philip, Panasonic and Electrolux.

The outlet is also having special promotion for five types of LED TV from LG and Samsung.

For the LG 32” LED TV, Jong said it is priced only at RM759 from the normal price of RM949 and LG 43” LED TV at RMl,199 from the normal price of RM1,599.

For Samsung 40” LED TV normally priced at RM1,599, he said it would be up for sale at RM1,191. The Samsung 48” LED TV would be sold at RM1,799 from the normal price of RM2,399 whereas the normal price of 58” LED TV at RM3,799 would be up for sale at a mere RM2,799.

Customers who purchase during the promotion period items up to RM1,000 would also receive free gift.

All purchases can be done by easy payment through Aeon credit card up to 36 months’ instalment.

Those who have the outlet’s membership card should bring it along to collect more points.