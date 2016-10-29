‘Ensure rural transformation not interrupted by integrity issues’

BINTULU: The Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) must not be interrupted by integrity issues, said Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakup Kari.

He called on community leaders to play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the state’s transformation agenda.

“There is no failure option for the rural communities and this RTP is the only way, if the RTP fails due to integrity issues then how can we catch up?” he said in his keynote address for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Bintulu Division Administration Integrity Programme on Thursday.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is committed to rural transformation.

“RTP is our catch-up plan and that is why we need the cooperation of all community leaders to uphold the highest standards of integrity while carrying out their duties,” said Yakup.

He said community leaders must be knowledgeable and continue to update themselves, especially on the MACC’s legal procedures and how implementing agencies operate.

With this knowledge, he said they can come up with proper complaints to improve quality, including the effectiveness of the RTP and not just complain for the sake of complaining.