ESSCom foils attempt to smuggle out sawn timber

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) managed to foil an attempt to smuggle out 150 pieces of sawn timber at Tobo-Tobo waters, Semporna on Thursday.

ESSCom commander DCP Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid in a statement yesterday said the sawn timber were believed to have been cut without the permission of the Forestry Department.

He said on Thursday, a team from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) when patrolling at the area, saw a suspicious boat towing the sawn timber.

He said when approached by MMEA for inspection, the boat owner (man) immediately cut the towing rope and fled from the scene. A result of the inspection found 150 pieces of sawn timber without any documents.

“The sawn timbers have been taken to the MMEA base in Semporna for investigation under Enactment of Forest and Forest Regulations 1969 before handing them to the Forestry Department.

“Also seized was a speedboat used by the suspect,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Semporna, the marine police force detained five illegal immigrants including a boat skipper, all from the Philippines, for not having valid documents at Nusa Kuya waters on Monday.

During the Op Gelora, the Semporna marine police force also detained two Filipinos who were attempting to smuggle out 19 gallons of petrol at Pulau Denawan and Omadal, on Wednesday.

Wan said the security forces also seized two boats, seven pump boats, an outboard engine, and seven pump engines worth RM112,000.

“All the individuals and seized items will be investigated under the Control Supply Act 1961, Immigration Act 1959 (Amendment 2002) and Section 474 of Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1960,” he added.

Wan also thanked all the security agencies involved in the implementation of enforcement operations to curb smuggling activities and illegal immigrants.