Five mobile hospital modules delivered for installation at Sultanah Aminah Hospital

JOHOR BAHRU: Five modules of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Mobile Operation Theatre Forward Hospital arrived at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) this morning to help the hospital in its operations.

The modules comprising wards, mobile operating theatre and sterilisation service (decontamination unit) will be used as a temporary treatment centre.

A check by Bernama at HSA found heavy rain did not stop workers from coordinating and installing the temporary units.

Present to check on the site for the mobile hospital and witness the installation work were ATM Health Services Divison director-general, Lt Gen Datuk Dr Abd Razak Md Yusof and Johor Health Department director Dr Rooshaimi Merican A Rahim Merican.

Yesterday, ATM chief Tan Sri Zulkifeli Md Zain announced assistance to provide a mobile hospital including an operation theatre to HSA.

The mobile hospital set up for damage control to save lives would be installed in front of the Emergency and Trauma Department at the hospital’s main building. – Bernama