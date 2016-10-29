Sarawak 

Furniture factory razed in fire

KUCHING: A fabricated furniture factory at Demak Industrial Park near here was totally destroyed by fire on Thursday night.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant director of operations Farhan Sufyan Borhan said the building was 98 per cent destroyed in the fire that started at 6.40pm.

“A total of 68 firemen including seven volunteers were deployed to put out the fire at the semi-permanent building.”

He said the fire was extinguished around 7.40pm. Farhan said they used a ‘water curtain’ to drench the fire and stop it spreading to the next building which was only five metres away. “We are still investigating the cause of the fire as well as the total loss,” he said, adding that there were no casualties.

