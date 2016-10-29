Hii rejoices in celebration of triumphant Maksak Sibu girls

The Maksak Sibu women, who represented team Maksak Sarawak at the national Maksak Volleyball Championship (Oct 20-23), handing over the winner’s trophy to Hii during the courtesy call.

SIBU: Maksak Sarawak is revelling in the limelight of their women team’s coup of sorts when they won the volleyball final at the national level Maksak Championship 2016, at Pasir Gudang in Johor.

According to the chairman of Maksak Sibu, Hii Chang Kee, the feat of Maksak Sarawak women volleyball team was commendable as they defeated archrivals Selangor.

He was speaking to reporters when Maksak Sarawak women’s volleyball team paid a courtesy call on him at the Resident’s Office late Thursday.

The Maksak Sarawak women’s volleyball team are essentially from Maksak Sibu.

“Thus, we (Maksak Sibu) would like to express our deepest appreciation to the State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani for his confidence in Maksak Sibu,” Hii added.

The team was made up of Ling Leh Mee, Hiik Ngiik Ngo, Siaw Pei San, Julia Apeng, Farah Nor Suhada Abdullah, Jane Kho Mee Siew, Lau Siew Huong, Jessica Mok Mei Lu, Pau Kek Khieng, Ursula Moh Hiong Ching, Tiong Ing Hee and Lau Lih Ha.