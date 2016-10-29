Mentally unsound man found 4 days after missing in jungle

SIBU: Rescue workers have found 46-year-old Mujang Mat, four days after he was reported missing on Oct 23.

Mujang, of Rumah Bantan Sg Pedalai, Ulu Pasai Siong was found not far from his longhouse at about 4pm last Thursday afternoon and his condition was reported to be stable. Believed to be mentally unstable, Mujang had been staying at a makeshift hut set up near the longhouse for the past months.

It is said that Mujang always kept to himself after he was involved in two accident cases and did not like to face any strangers.

As a result, his family members had no choice but to build the hut near the longhouse for him to stay in. On Oct 23, his brother Bantan Mat discovered Mujang missing when he brought some food for him to eat.

A missing persons report was lodged on Oct 24 and for four days, rescue workers comprising 28 persons searched for him in the jungle near the longhouse.