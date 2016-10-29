Minister commends Welfare staff for service dedication

Fatimah (third right) presenting a certificate of appreciation to a recipient, witnessed by Abang Shamsudin (second right) and Megir (right).

KUCHING: The commitment and dedication to serve shown by staff of the State Welfare Department have ensured that several major events held in the state recently, namely the Paralympics and Sports for the Hearing Impaired were a success.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, in expressing her appreciation, commended the staff for their efforts and high level of commitment.

“Though their responsibilities are quite high, due to the commitment of our staff, especially the Welfare Department, we have successfully held two huge sports event this year,” she said at the department’s staff appreciation dinner and 2015 Excellence Award presentation at a hotel here on Thursday.

“This was made possible under the leadership of the department’s state director Abang Shamshudin Abang Seruji.”

The event was to appreciate staff who performed well, those retiring and on transfer to other departments.

Earlier, Abang Shamsudin gave a briefing on the department and several changes implemented between last year and this year, to achieve the department’s mission and vision with three main

focuses: organisation capacity building, service and delivery, and financial and customer management.

“The state department’s mission is to increase the community’s socio-economy through professional service with the vision to be high performance welfare services agency by 2020,” he said.

At the event, 26 staff received the 2015 excellent service award.

Assistant minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and the permanent secretary to Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Ministry Datin Megir Gumbek were among those present at the event.