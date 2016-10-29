Miri Marriott to host audition for online movie

Lee (front, centre) witnesses the exchange of signed documents between Yong (front, left) and Chen after the press conference.

MIRI: The casting audition for the highly-anticipated, first-ever Malaysia–China jointly-produced movie ‘Blue Tears’ will be conducted tomorrow (Oct 30) at Miri Marriott Hotel, running from 9am to 5pm.

The session is open for all local acting talents to be featured on the online movie, of which the shooting will commence next month.

According to film director Zhu Dan, his side looks forward to having local actors and actresses in the production, as the movie will also be featuring the beautiful scenes across this city especially at places of attractions.

“We are looking forward to not only shooting these beautiful places, but also its beautiful people,” Zhu said at a press conference on ‘Blue Tears’ here yesterday, which also coincided with the signing of an agreement between the Malaysian and Chinese stakeholders of Global China Film.

Adding on, Zhu highlighted the online movie as the latest Internet trend, regarding it as a huge opportunity in that it capitalised on online viewership platform that was significantly larger than the traditional media of television and cinemas.

“With a capital investment of 500,000 to four million Chinese renminbi (around RM310,000 to RM2.5 million), production costs are much lower with shorter film processing (time) and more importantly, with such interesting storyline, we are eyeing for a huge viewership of 650 million Internet users especially those in China,” he said.

China’s movie stars Ringo Yu and Sun Wei are set to play the leading roles.

Yu is already a big name in the Chinese movie industry, popularly known for his roles in Jackie Chan’s ‘New Police Story’ and the 2010 remake of ‘Karate Kid’, whilst singer-actor Sun Wei has been featured in five major television drama series on Beijing’s TV Channel Broadcast.

The 100-minute ‘Blue Tears’ tells a story of a young man, Ling Fu Sheng (Sun Wei) who arrived on the shores of Miri and fell in love with a local girl, Katrina.

However, Katrina’s parents vehemently objected to their relationship, causing the frustrated Ling to return to China and end up marrying someone else.

Years went by after that and one day, an ageing Ling (Ringo Yu) told his grandson that he had never really forgotten his lovely Katrina. This prompted Ling’s grandson to embark on a journey to Miri of which he was determined to find Katrina – his grandfather’s first love.

History seemed to repeat itself as Ling’s grandson, in his mission to find Katrina, met a local girl whom he fell in love with eventually.

‘Blue Tears’ is a joint venture between China–Malaysia Universal Television Company of Malaysia and Global Business International Group Ltd (China).

It is set for release between March and April next year via China’s major online movie sites.

The press conference yesterday was also attended by Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Global China Film (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chairman Oliver Yong Tiing Hieng, Global Business Club (China) president Chen Yu He, Miri Housing Group of Companies executive chairman Datuk Lau Siu Wai and key investors.

The agreement was signed by Yong and Chen in representing the respective stakeholders from Malaysia and China.