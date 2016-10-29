Motorcyclist killed after failed overtaking

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed after he allegedly rammed into a pick-up truck near Kampung Tebero in Jalan Lundu-Sematan here about 9.50pm Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old from Kampung Sedemak, was said heading home when tragedy struck. He reportedly lost control of the machine while overtaking a vehicle and collided with a pick-up truck coming

from the opposite direction. As a result, he was flung from his motorcycle and died on the spot.

Deputy head of State Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department DSP Alexson Naga confirmed receiving a report of the case. The body was later sent to Lundu Hospital for a post-mortem.