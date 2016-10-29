MP: Rebrand shrimp paste as ‘Belacan Iboi’

Nancy (standing centre) with the recipients of shrimp nets. On her right is Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo.

SADONG JAYA: Batang Sadong MP Datuk Nancy Shukri has urged folks of Kampung Iboi to take advantage of the popularity of their shrimp paste by branding it under one name ‘Belacan Iboi’ to generate more income.

She believed such branding would promote the village as well as distinguish its shrimp paste from those produced from other areas.

“I know that the shrimp paste from the village is getting popular and well-known, but what should follow is branding the shrimp paste under one name like ‘Belacan Iboi’ even though many individuals are producing it under different names.

“It can be shrimp paste produced by Mak Tipah named ‘Belacan Iboi Mak Tipah’ or by Belacan Iboi produced by Haji Ahmad’s family,” she said at the handover of shrimp nets to 27 fishermen in the village.

Nancy, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, believes that branding the shrimp paste ‘Belacan Iboi’ makes it easier to market, such as in Kuching where there is big demand for quality belacan.

“It also helps to boost sales or can be sold at a higher price than those produced elsewhere, especially when priority is given to cleanliness and quality at the process stage of manufacturing belacan,” she said.

She advised Kampung Iboi folks to be more creative and innovative in processing, packaging, branding, marketing and promoting their products in order to penetrate the market.

They also should take advantage of better connectivity provided by the recent opening of Batang Sadong Bridge to market and distribute their products.