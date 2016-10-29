M’sian embassy confirms two M’sians caught with drugs at Bali Airport

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Embassy here today confirmed the arrest of two Malaysians in Bali for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim said the Indonesian authorities had officially informed him on the arrest of the duo, one from Selangor and the other from Negeri Sembilan.

“We received information confirming the arrest of a sports officer and a student from a Malaysian public higher learning institution at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali after Indonesian authorities found drugs in a luggage belonging to one of them,” he told Bernama here.

He said the embassy had contacted their families and informed them of the incident.

Zahrain said they were now being detained at a Bali district police station to facilitate investigations but embassy staff have not met them.

The two Malaysians were arrested at Ngurah Rai Airport on Oct 20 after they were caught carrying over 100 synthetic drug tablets and about 70 grams of marijuana.

Ngurah Rai Airport Customs chief, Budi Haryanto said both men, aged 36 and 22, arrived in Bali via a flight from Kuala Lumpur. They were detained while passing through security screening at the airport.

He said a body check also found several pieces of marijuana plant cuttings hidden in the socks of one of the men.

Budi said initial investigations revealed that the drugs were for distribution at an entertainment centre in Bali.

He said the two Malaysians were being investigated under Article 133 of the republic’s 2009 Drug Law which carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a fine of Rp 1 billion (RM300,000), if convicted. – Bernama