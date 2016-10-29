NGO wants Muhyiddin investigated under OSA

KUALA LUMPUR: A non-government organisation (NGO) yesterday lodged a police report urging the authorities to investigate former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972.

Malaysia Malay Network (MMD) president, Azwanddin Hamzah said prompt action must be taken because Muhyiddin was believed to have revealed government secrets on 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president was found to have done so in a ceramah at Kemasik Beach, Kijal Terengganu on Oct 1 and in Parliament on Wednesday.

Azwanddin said Muhyiddin had flouted OSA, namely, any government document is classified as secret and could not be revealed by the minister or officer, civil servant or former government servant.

“His action (Muhyiddin) is viewed seriously and must be promptly tackled because it is tantamount to sedition,” he told reporters after lodging a report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here yesterday. – Bernama