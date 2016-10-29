One-day special promo at Naim open house today

Spacious living room area inside the Willow Moss Precinct double storey terrace show house.

MIRI: Naim Land Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Naim Holdings Bhd, will be having an open house at its double-storey terrace show house at SouthLake Permyjaya today (Oct 29).

According to Naim Land’s sales and marketing senior general manager Alice Ting, they are also offering a special one-day promotion for the terrace homes in conjunction with the open house.

Spanning over 450 acres, SouthLake is a chic, upmarket and precinct-based enclave which has been planned with the environment in mind and with enhanced security, located within the highly successful Bandar Baru Permyjaya township.

“With a generous walled-up area of 1,759 square feet, the terrace homes in SouthLake’s Willow Moss precinct are built with seamless fusion between space and function amidst tranquil environment, they are sanctuaries for the soul for you and your family,” Ting remarked.

Those interested are invited to contact 085-491000 or 013-8337873 (Esther), visit the Naim Sales Gallery at Permy Mall Miri or log on to www.naimproperties.com.my and www.facebook.com/southlakepermyjaya for more information.

The Sales Gallery opening hours are from 9am to 6pm (Mon-Sat) and 10am to 5pm (Sun).