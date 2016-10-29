Over 1,300 participate in Local Authority Games

Participants of the games during the launching ceremony at the Multimedia College.

KUCHING: More than 1,300 staff from 24 local authorities in the state and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage are taking part in the Local Authority Games being held here.

Department of Irrigation and Drainage is an agency under the Ministry of Local Government.

The three-day event which began last Thursday is being hosted by the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU).

Fourteen events namely sepak takraw, dart, chess, carrom, table-tennis, sukaneka (sports), football, futsal, badminton, bowling, petanque, netball, volleyball and golf are being contested in the games which end today.

Among the objectives of the games is to foster closer relationship between the various local authorities in Sarawak and promote Kuching as a sports tourism destination in Sarawak.