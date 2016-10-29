PDP to focus on recruiting grassroots members

Penguang (front centre) at the concert with (from left) organising chair Ma Bee Kuan, Datuk Paul Igai – political secretary to the Chief Minister, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat and councillor Daniel Levoh.

KAPIT: The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will focus on recruiting more members at grassroots level to strengthen the party.

Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is Assistant Minister for Local Government, called on members to unite and expand the party’s membership base.

“We’ve had a fruitful meeting with members of PDP Katibas Division, Pelagus Division, Baleh Division, Bukit Goram Division and Belaga Division. Feedback from the grassroots, we’ve heard the problems faced by the members here.

“I urged them to be patient, now it’s time for us to regroup ourselves and start moving again after so many years of dormancy,” he said during a meet the people gathering and concert on Thursday.

He said members also indicated their desire for stronger leadership here.

“It’s just like a sailing boat without a captain. Now it’s time for them to regroup, get themselves organised and be proactive, and be on their feet to organise any activities to invite the public to make our presence heard and felt,” he said.

Penguang advised PDP members here to work closely with local elected representatives to strengthen support for

Barisan Nasional (BN), particularly for the next parliamentary election.

“I call on all PDP members to work closely with BN component parties to ensure BN’s victory in the election. Likewise, we also want them (other component BN parties) to reciprocate and support us where the constituency is represented by PDP.

“I want them to have good rapport with PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) and PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) who have a few seats here. I want them to give their fullest support. The aim is BN’s win in the election, that’s why I urge all members to give BN the fullest support,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked if PDP would welcome back former president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, Penguang said: “I don’t want to comment on the matter. I don’t want to pre-act. We always support any member, including Tan Sri Datuk William Mawan Ikom himself, who wants to come back to join us to strengthen our party.”