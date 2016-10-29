Police looking for MACC man for assaulting, threatening wife with parang

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police are tracking down a member of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) who allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a parang.

This follows two police reports made on the case which went viral on Facebook after a woman uploaded a posting claiming to be a victim of domestic violence.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said police had opened two investigation papers on the matter and were investigating it under Section 323 of the Penal Code/Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act for voluntarily causing hurt to the victim.

He said the case would also be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“The suspect has not turned up for work at his office in Segamat and he has a record for a narcotics case in Muar last year,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said police were working to track down and arrest the suspect.— Bernama