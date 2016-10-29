PPKS holds annual family day for staff

Togetherness – PPKS/i-CATS staff with their families.

MIRI: Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS), International College of Advance Technology Sarawak (i-CATS) and Sarawak Vocational Training Institute (Savti) held a Family Day for their 92 staff and their families in Miri recently.

The annual event organised by PPKS Social and Recreation Club (SRSC) was to thank the staff for their contributions, and strengthen relationships among them in a fun atmosphere. The activities started in the afternoon with a number of events such as tug-of-war and water in a balloon.

A dinner was held in the evening that included several games and performances for children of the staff, as well as lucky draws.

PPKS executive director Hallman Sabri said such programmes were important to establish rapport among the staff for them to work closely.

“We see all the staff and their family members here and this is an opportunity for us all to strengthen relationship and get acquainted with each other.

“I’m grateful for all the contributions of PPKS / i-CATS employees in the development of this organisation, as a leader in technical training in the country,” he said at the dinner.

Among those attending were deputy executive director (Education and Training) Zakri Md Salleh, PPKS Miri campus director John Rizal Biki and PPKS Savti campus director Mohd Asri Salim. PPKS Miri SRSC chairman Mohd Aliff Idzwan Abdullah thanked the sponsors of the programmes: Advance Safety Enterprise, Sarawak Electrical Company, Doho & Sons Sdn Bhd, Mesti Makmur Sdn Bhd, Unique Copy Sdn Bhd, Copy Jaya Service, Impian Sedar Enterprise, ParkCity Everly Hotel, Mega Hotel and Imperial Hotel.