Rebel fighters from the Jaish al-Fatah (or Army of Conquest) brigades manoeuver an alleged explosive-rigged make-shift armoured vehicle during a major assault on Syrian government forces West of Aleppo city. -AFP photo

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin did not think it was time to resume air strikes on Aleppo after the defence ministry requested that a moratorium on bombing be lifted.

“The Russian president considers it inappropriate at the current moment to resume strikes on Aleppo,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin thought it was necessary to “continue the humanitarian pause” in the war-ravaged city. -AFP