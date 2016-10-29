Sabah quarters concur govt has social, moral responsibility not to close teachers’ training colleges

KUCHING: The federal government is reminded to fulfill its social and moral responsibility by not closing teachers training institutes even if it does not have the budget to maintain them.

Similarly, the Sabah government should shoulder an equal responsibility to ensure that teachers institutes (IPGs) in Keningau and Gaya are not shut down by the federal government.

Giving this reminder was Sabah-based Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who is also Bingkor assemblyman.

He said a meeting was held on Oct 11 at the IPG Malay Language Campus in Kuala Lumpur that discussed the closure of 11 IPG colleges nation-wide including IPG Keningau and IPG Gaya in Sabah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced during the tabling of Budget 2017 recently that 11 IPGs were to be closed with two to be taken over by Permata, four to be converted into polytechnic colleges, four into vocational colleges and one to be converted into TVET vocational trainer training centre.

“Considering the drastic decision and far-reaching consequences from their closures, the burning question is ‘why was such a drastic decision made and a single meeting held to discuss the closure procedures without any in-depth study being done or the people and government in Sabah not being consulted for the two IPG colleges in Sabah’.

“Or was it the Sabah government that was being consulted in advance and they agreed to the closures of IPG Keningau and Gaya? If the Sabah government was not consulted and the federal government unilaterally decided to close the two IPG colleges in Sabah, then the arrogance and high-handedness of the decision in sidelining the Sabah government and the interests of Sabahans cannot be forgiven.

“It needs no reminding that before the current closures, the federal government has already closed the IPG in Tawau and Sandakan” he said.

He said both the federal and Sabah governments had to understand the foresight and vision of former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Suffian Koroh, the historical significance of IPG Keningau and not agree to it being closed and sent into oblivion.

“Tan Sri Koroh donated 75 acres of now prime land in Keningau in 1982 for the construction of IPG Keningau as he understood the importance of having a teachers training college in the interior to train teachers to teach future students in Sabah.

“The proposal received the support of then minister of education Tun (then Datuk Seri) Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, and IPG Keningau was built,” he said.

He added IPG Keningau started its maiden intake of trainee teachers in 1985 and it then grew from strength to strength and now runs numerous programmes ranging from basic teacher certificates to the Malaysian Teaching Diploma and Teaching Degree courses as well as specialist educator diplomas, and other courses.

“Graduates of IPG Keningau are now not only posted in Sabah but throughout Malaysia. It is an iconic landmark in interior Sabah for teachers from the entire nation,” he said.