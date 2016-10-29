Search continues for Australian missing in Mulu National Park

Members of the SAR team getting ready for the operation.

MIRI: Members of the search and rescue (SAR) operation have yet to locate the whereabouts of Andrew James Gaskell – a 26-year-old Australian who is still missing after having entered Mulu National Park on his own on Oct 20.

The search party comprises 22 members of Marudi police force, Marudi Fire and Rescue Department, forestry rangers and several local volunteers.

According to Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut, they are further divided into three teams – each covering a different search area within 8km to 9km radius from the park’s main office.

“These areas include the Deer Cave, Marriot Trail, Camp 1, Sarawak Chamber and Lang Cave. Briefings on the SAR mission were conducted last night (Thursday) and early this morning (yesterday) at 8am by the park’s office manager Bian Rumie,” Gabriel told The Borneo Post here via telephone yesterday.

Gabriel, who arrived at the Mulu Airport at 2pm yesterday, also brought Gaskell’s close friend Brian Giles – also an Australian – with him to the park. Giles, who is working with Syarikat Sesco Bhd, had flown to Mulu from Kuching to represent Gaskell’s parents.

“We also received a call regarding the incident from the Australian Embassy on Oct 27 (Thursday), around 8pm,” said Gabriel.

Asked on whether Gaskell’s parents in Australia would be coming down to Mulu, Gabriel said for now, they would be waiting for updates on the SAR mission. “I was informed that the Australian Embassy (in Sarawak) had contacted the parents,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Marudi Fire and Rescue Department head Zulbada Alior reported that four of his men had arrived at the national park. “They arrived there on Thursday around 5.45pm by boat, which was a four-hour journey (from Marudi),” he said.

The Missing Australian – Andrew James Gaskell

It is reported that Gaskell flew to Mulu from Miri on Oct 18 and during his time in Mulu, he was staying with a friend Timothy Kalang.

On Oct 19, at 5.30pm, Gaskell went hiking to Batu Bungan and returned to Timothy’s house at 7pm that night.

On Oct 20 around 7am, Timothy woke up and went to check on Gaskell, but he (Gaskell) was not there. However, most of Gaskell’s belongings were still inside the room. On the same day at 10.57am, Timothy received short text message from Gaskell, which said: “Hey Timothy, I might be overnight in the (Mulu) National Park tonight. So maybe see you tomorrow.”

Up till Oct 21, there was still no news from Gaskell, who could not be reached. Thereon, a small search party was set up by Timothy and local villagers to look for him.

On Oct 26, a police report was lodged at Miri Central station on the missing Australian.

Members of the Air Unit from Miri Fire and Rescue Department were despatched to Mulu National Park yesterday (Oct 28) at 3.40pm. They made a stopover at Marudi Airport before continuing their journey to Mulu.

The search for Gaskell is ongoing. However, the SAR operation yesterday was suspended at 5.40pm due to heavy rain.