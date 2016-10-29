Latest News Sarawak 

Search operation area for missing Australian engineer expanded

Members of the SAR team prepare to commence the search.

MIRI: The search and rescue for Australian engineer Andrew James Gaskell, 26, who went missing in Mulu National Park since Oct 20 is ongoing and the search area has been expanded.

Marudi Fire and Rescue Department chief, Zulbada Alior said with the  manpower increased to 34 from 22, the operation which was into its third day today had been divided into three groups.

“The overland search to cover Lagang Cave, Moon Milk Cave, Stonehouse Cave and Mulu Summit will take four days and three nights as we will be travelling on foot” he said today.

He said as at 10am today there were still no signs of Andrew.

Andrew’s uncle Brian Giles has also arrived at Mulu National Park. – Bernama

