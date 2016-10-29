Single dad celebrates Deepavali with his children

Rajendran with his children light up diyas in celebration of Deepavali.

SIBU: Like millions of Indians around the world, the family of Corporal Rajendran Subrayan is delighted to celebrate the much-awaited Deepavali this year.

They celebrate it with great joy and happiness.

“It’s time for us Indians across the world to celebrate new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness,” said Rajendran from the Crime Investigation Department, Sibu when met at Sibu police headquarters flat yesterday.

The cheerful 56-year-old is celebrating the occasion with his six children: four adorable girls Hinthu Matiny, Biravinaa, Sarmila and Sandhiaa and two boys Thayyenthiran and Dharsindraa.

Rajendran served with Kuching traffic police from 1982 to 2005.

“Towards the end of 2005, I was posted to Sibu, where I remain until now — so I have been with the force for 34 years; 23 years in Kuching and 11 years in Sibu,” he said.

Rajendran, who hails from Selangor, enjoys his work with friendly colleagues and friends from various races.

“In this wonderful land of Sarawak, we are blessed with friendly people from various races; and like any other festive seasons, Deepavali is for friends from various races to celebrate together,” he said.

On a different note, Rajendran said his wife passed away three years ago from an illness.

“Eventhough my beloved wife is no longer around, she will always be in our hearts,” he said.

Meanwhile, those celebrating the festival light traditional earthen ‘diyas’ (lamps) and decorate their houses with colourful ‘rangoli’ — patterns created on the floor using coloured rice or powder.

During Deepavali, families and friends share sweets and gifts and also give food and goods to the needy.

It is a tradition for homes to be cleaned and new clothes worn on the day of the festival.

The festival is associated with Indian sweets which come in a variety of colours and flavours.