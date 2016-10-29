SMK St Teresa on fire, Bomba at the scene
KUCHING: The school building of SMK St Teresa caught fire today (Oct 29) at approximately 5.15pm.
Fire and Rescue Department Personnel (Bomba) are currently at the scene and fighting the blaze.
Photos shared by the department show most of the classrooms ablaze in the incident, with black smoke emitted by the flames visible in many parts of the city.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported thus far.
All footage shot by BPOnline/Roystein Emmor
Developing story, more to follow