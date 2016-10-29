Latest News Sarawak 

SMK St Teresa on fire, Bomba at the scene

The school building of SMK St Teresa is seen on fire during the late afternoon incident on Oct 29, 2016. Photo by Saiful Bahari
The fire seen ravaging the classrooms at SMK St Teresa. Photo courtesy of Bomba
Smoke can be seen rising from the classrooms at the school. Photo courtesy of Bomba
Firemen seen fighting the blaze at SMK St Teresa. Photo courtesy of Bomba
Bystanders watch the flames and smoke rising from SMK St Teresa, which caught fire on Oct 29. 2016. Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING: The school building of SMK St Teresa caught fire today (Oct 29) at approximately 5.15pm.

Fire and Rescue Department Personnel (Bomba) are currently at the scene and fighting the blaze.

Photos shared by the department show most of the classrooms ablaze in the incident, with black smoke emitted by the flames visible in many parts of the city.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported thus far.

All footage shot by BPOnline/Roystein Emmor

Developing story, more to follow

