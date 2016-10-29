Spend education aid wisely, parents advised

Lau (fourth left), Janet (left) and Wong (third right) present cash education assistance to the recipients. At right is Teresa.

SIBU: Parents receiving government education aid for their children should spend it wisely and solely for their children’s education.

In giving the advice, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said the financial aid given was for needy parents with household incomes of RM3,000 and below.

“Actually the government has always placed great emphasis on the importance of education, and to ensure the country moves forward towards developed nation status.

“The education of the people, especially the younger generation, cannot be overlooked. That’s why every year the government budget for education allocation is among the highest,” he said when addressing the presentation of government assistance to needy pupils of Yakin Diri Kindergarten at Permai housing estate here yesterday.

Lau who is also chairman of the kindergarten’s board of management said the government had all these years helped poor families by ensuring their children get equal opportunities in education.

“When parents receive the money, they should not spend on other things but only on their children’s education. In fact, this money is to help lessen the family burden in education.

“Perhaps, you may not or your children do not require such funds immediately but as parents, you can save it so when the need arises, you have extra money for your children’s education.

“All parents wish their children receive good education and be useful citizens,” he said.

Lau said in this era of global economy, pursuing university education or higher was important to be competitive.

The competition not only came from within the country but globally, and with sufficient education, children would be able to grow up to face the challenges ahead.

Though the country was facing an economic downturn, the government has continued to ensure the economy continue to do well and prosper amidst racial harmony and stability.

He hoped all races in the country reject all forms of extremism.

“As we become more educated, we become more tolerant of each other. This is important as we come from different backgrounds, culture and beliefs.”

Lau thanked the government for providing education aid to needy schooling children.

A total of 82 pupils from Yakin Diri kindergarten each received RM508.80.

Also present were deputy chairman of the kindergarten board of management, Dato Janet Lau; board member Richard Wong Ei Sing and headmistress Teresa Lau.