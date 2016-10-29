Swinburne Sarawak’s best engineering student receives award from Naim

Chan presenting the award to Tan at Swinburne Sarawak graduation ceremony recently.

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies (Naim) has presented an industry award to Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus’ (Swinburne Sarawak) best civil engineering student Adeline Tan Jia Jia.

Tan, who graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) degree, received the award from Naim during the university’s graduation ceremony recently.

Naim’s head of Group HR, Andrew Chan who presented the award explained that the industry award was part of the Group’s collaboration with Swinburne Sarawak to promote academic excellence and advancement in education.

“We commenced our collaboration with Swinburne Sarawak for this award in 2011. At Naim, we believe that the younger generation are our hopes for the future as this is our way of assisting and motivating them to be the best they can be,” he added.

Apart from the industry award, Naim also has programmes such as scholarships, academic excellence awards, internships and other training and development schemes for the younger generation.

“This is our way of facilitating capacity building for our State, in line with our philosophy of building value in every way for our communities,” said Chan.

Naim is one of Malaysia’s leading property developers and contractors.