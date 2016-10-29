Toilets important to country’s image, says Sim as summit ends with dinner

KUCHING: More than 300 delegates of the 15th World Toilet Summit and Expo attended a networking dinner to celebrate the building of a greater network for industry players, particularly in the sanitation sector.

According to Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, the summit was an excellent platform for those in the industry, particularly in Malaysia, to build better connections and get updated on the latest technology and industry issues.

“Use this platform to learn and interact with each other and help to improve the urban and rural sanitation services. This is vital as toilets are important to the image of our country, particularly in the eyes of visitors,” said Sim.

He said delegates should collaborate and find ways to improve issues from their countries through learning from professionals in the industry.

“Delegates were also urged to share their experiences throughout their involvement with the industry, and share the latest technology for others to emulate and help provide them a better livelihood,” he said.

The delegates arrived from over nine countries for the summit held from Oct 27, ending yesterday.

Prizes were presented to winners of the poster contest held in conjunction with the summit.

Among those present were Tourism Arts and Culture Permanent Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Kuching City South Mayor Datuk James Chan, and Kuching City North Datuk Bandar Abang Abdul Wahap Julai.