Traders of second-hand goods must have specific licences

KUCHING: Traders of second-hand goods are required to apply for licensing under the Second hand Dealers Act 1946 – a directive that is enforced with immediate effect.

Kuching police chief Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the measure was crucial in curbing thefts, which had been very rampant here of late.

“Under the Act, those selling and buying stolen items can be detected, will be arrested and produced in court.

“Therefore, it is compulsory for all dealers of second-hand items including used cars and motorcycles to apply for the licence, which is only approved by the Sarawak commissioner of police. Those found guilty of not possessing the trade licence could be fined or face imprisonment, or both, under the Act,” he said during a meeting with local dealers of second-hand items yesterday.

According to Abang Ahmad, there are three types of licences that the traders must apply based on the nature of their businesses.

“The A licence is applied by those with business premises and allowed to sell and buy goods like gunny sacks, linens, boxes, metal and wood items. The B licence is for the mobile dealers who can only buy things that are allowed for their category of business; the C licence complements the A licence, in that the traders are allowed buy lead and copper items,” he explained.

Abang Ahmad added that the application for the licences could be done at the Kuching District police station during regular office hours throughout the working week.

The meeting yesterday gathered 33 local dealers of second-hand items.