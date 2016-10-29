Youth arrested for suspected involvement in assault case

A police detective (left) brings the suspect of the assault case at Taman Tunku to the station.

The younger of the two housebreaking suspects being led by police personnel to the interrogation room.

MIRI: A man, in his early 20s, was arrested at Taman Tunku around 11am yesterday in connection with an assault case at an entertainment outlet, also in Taman Tunku, on Wednesday night.

The arrest was made after the assault victim – a 21-year-old local man – lodged a police report on the 7pm incident.

It is reported that the victim, who works at the entertainment outlet, was attacked by the suspect and a number of other individuals using iron rods.

As a result, the victim sustained injuries on his head and body. The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

In an unrelated incident, a man and his son were detained on suspicion that they were involved in a series of housebreaking cases at Suai in Niah near here.

The two locals, aged between 20 and over 40, were apprehended around 10am at Niah during an operation that was set up following a public tip-off. Police also found a shotgun in their possession during the arrest and seized it as evidence.