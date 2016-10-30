Abang Johari: Sarawak in need of venture capitalists

KUCHING: Sarawak and Malaysia at large lack venture capitalists to support local entrepreneurs for their innovative products, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said many entrepreneurs might have come up with innovative products but did not have the means to start up a business.

“In Sarawak, we do not have people who are ready to invest. In fact, not just in Sarawak but in the whole of Malaysia, we do not have enough venture capitalists.

“We hope in the future, people who are very successful in business can set aside five or 10 per cent of their profits as venture capital,” he said when opening a talk ‘Lessons from Silicon Valley: How to take the best of Silicon Valley and make it Your Own’ here yesterday.

Abang Johari said Silicon Valley was ‘strong in terms of innovation’ while biodiversity research was Sarawak’s strong suit.

He said the state was thinking along the line of pharmacy by extracting the values in the state’s rich biodiversity and produce products that were in demand across the globe.

“You can add value to these important resources you cannot find in other parts of the world.”

In recalling his visit to Silicon Valley in the United States some 25 years ago, Abang Johari said the Samajaya Industrial Park here was a similar project to Silicon Valley, noted for its concentration of high-technology industries.

He added that two universities — Stanford and Berkeley in the US — had trained people who would then come up with new ideas to move the industries forward.

Back home, Abang Johari said the state government had built a new road from Sejingkat right up to Samarahan besides paving way for the establishment of two universities – Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Kota Samarahan.

“It is a duplication of Stanford and Berkeley, but I do not know about the standard ‘lah’. We have two universities, and we work together with the industries.”