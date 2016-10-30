Area of search for missing Australian widened

MIRI: The search and rescue (SAR) mission to find missing Australian, Andrew James Gaskell, continued yesterday with the coverage area widened to a 24km radius from the Mulu National Park office.

Team III of the SAR group took off towards the Mulu Summit at 11am, facing a cloudy weather that had continued since early morning.

“Team III consists of six members – two Fire and Rescue personnel, two volunteers from the national park, one police personnel and a local villager. Typically, it would take four days to reach (Mulu Summit) by foot,” said Marudi Fire and Rescue Department head Zulbada Alior, who is the SAR operation commander.

He said the 10-member SAR Team I returned to the national park office at 1pm yesterday, reporting no possible sign of Gaskell, 26, who had been missing since Oct 20.

They had covered areas within 2km radius from the park office, which included the Lagang and Moonmilk caves.

Later, the eight-member Team II assigned to areas also within 2km radius that included the Stonehorse cave, came back to the park office at 4.30pm.Both teams set out for the SAR at 10am yesterday.

It is also learned that the air unit from Miri Fire and Rescue Department is on standby to fly in more rescuers to assist in the operation, which currently involves 34 people.

Meanwhile, Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut told thesundaypost that Gaskell’s parents should arrive at Mulu from Australia by today.

On the case, he said the investigation would cover all angles including the possibility of criminal elements.

He also had yet to meet with Gaskell’s friend Timothy Kalang, whom the Australian was staying with in Mulu prior to his disappearance.

“My men and I will go to Timothy’s house to check on his (Gaskell’s) belongings left there,” said Gabriel, adding that his side had also requested assistance from the General Operations Force (GOF) and the K9 Unit) for the SAR mission.

“We’re tracking down Gaskell’s movement the day he ventured alone into Mulu National Park – if he had walked for five hours from the base camp (park office), we need to know where was his last location within that distance,” said Gabriel.

The SAR operation is still on-going but so far, the rescuers have yet to see any sign of Gaskell within the search area.