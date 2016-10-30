Boys Brigade 2016 BB Love Box campaign targets 5,000 gifts

KUCHING: The 2nd Kuching Company Boys Brigade is back with their 2016 BB Love Box gifts collection campaign for the public to share some love with the less fortunate in society.

According to 2nd Kuching Company Captain Sim Tze Sian, they are setting a target of 5,000 gifts this year.

“Last year, our target was 4,000 and we exceeded that,” he said to reporters yesterday at Vivacity Megamall here, adding that he was optimistic about their new target.

They will set up three collection booths and wish trees starting today (Oct 30) and up to Dec 2 at Vivacity Megamall, Crown Square and Kuching Sentral.

Kuching Sentral’s collection booth will only be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 8pm. Meanwhile, Vivacity Megamall and Crown Square welcomes donors daily from 10am to 8pm for the duration of the campaign.

This year, the 2nd Kuching Company have produced eco bags for the packing of gifts at a minimum of RM10 each and the proceeds will be used for operation expenses.

Sim said they welcome gifts items like rice (10kg), Milo (2kg), towels, stationary sets, and school bags.

The food items must be at least six months to its expiry date upon purchase, and indicated as halal. Rice, Milo and towels will go to elderly recipients or recipients with family. Children will get the stationary sets and school bags.

Recipients were identified with the help of welfare and social organisations, religious and voluntary bodies.

TeaFM is the official radio broadcaster for the 2016 BB Love Box campaign and for more information, visit fb.com/BBLoveBox.

Also present were Lt Desmond Chan and Warrant Officer Wendy Phang from the 2nd Kuching Company, Coramax Mall Sdn Bhd manager Morgan Chai, Kuching Sentral complex executive Helen Tay, TeaFM programme and planning manager April Lau and TeaFM programme manager Lenny Chew.