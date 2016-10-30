Eco-education at its very best

“FROM small acorns, large oak trees grow.” I daily repeat this adage when walking my dog in the Somerset, United Kingdom countryside, as I marvel at the size and maturity of the oak trees growing in farmers’ fields near my house.

The farmers have even allowed single oak trees to grow in the middle of their extensive fields, managing to harvest their crops, for centuries, around these solitary trees. In one field, I can guarantee to see a single heron perched high in the branches surveying its next meal in the river below.

In early September, I was invited to visit a new international school – established in May – near Batu Pahat only 234km south of Kuala Lumpur and 120km from Johor Bahru. This United International School, following the UK curriculum, reminded me of the many acorns I have planted in pots to see the saplings grow in height and maturity. God willing, I’ll transplant them for other generations to admire next century.

Minyak Beku

This school, near Kampung Minyak Beku, a 20-minute drive into the countryside from Batu Pahat, is located on an eco-tourism site. The farsighted vision of a local Datuk to establish a well-appointed tourist ‘village’ near the sea has been partially taken over by the school. With boarding chalets of outstanding standards – I stayed in one – and a massive indoor sports complex of Olympic training standard, as well as outside tennis and basketball courts, it has the potential for producing future Malaysian Olympians. The school has access to a well-equipped conference hall with a theatre standard stage, and has superbly appointed classrooms, science and IT laboratories, and dining room.

In my 44 years as an educationalist, I have never seen such an outstanding site for a school with devoted and experienced teachers to boot. Built alongside the Malacca Straits shoreline with a nearby ferry terminal to eastern Sumatra, the visitors’ chalets at the eco-resort offer superb overnight accommodation for travellers before or after their three-hour boat journey.

‘Chiselled out of rock’

In translation, Batu Pahat literally means the above and, with its numerous limestone and sandstone quarries on the skyline’s mountainous backdrop, this name still holds true today. Stone boats ply their way to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Today the Batu Pahat District holds 500,000 people with quality hotels, restaurants and shops. The uniqueness of this school’s location lies in the Malacca Straits’ shoreline and the nearby Sungai Minyak Beku as it enters the sea with local fishing boats from upstream. It is a birdwatchers’ paradise and I enjoyed watching collared kingfishers (Todiramphus chloris) dart back and forth along the river’s thalweg.

Life at the eco-park

The magnificent stands of mangrove trees (Rhizophora apiculata or bakau minyak), and at heights of 10 to 15 metres, the Sonneratia ovata (perepat), revealed brahminy kites’ nests and I saw a majestic Pallas’ fish eagle (Haliaeetus leucoryphus) swoop low over the sea, thrashing its wings as it grabbed its prey before disappearing into the distance.

A recent survey, taken in January/February, by accredited naturalist Vincent Chow, observed that, even when many migratory birds had departed, three migratory species on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) threatened species list and eight species of fully protected birds were seen.

At low tide, on the mudflats, I saw Kentish plovers, common redshanks, egrets, little herons, common sandpipers and a fleeting glance of the lesser adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus), the latter known locally there as the Burung Botak. This habitat supports an admixture of migratory and mangrove dependent species of birdlife and is thus a bird sanctuary.

East Asian-Australian Flyway

I was fortunate in my September visit to catch sight of the last of the migratory birds as they stopped to rest, feed and recuperate before the next leg of their Arctic Circle journey southwards to Australia and New Zealand.

This southern migratory bird route is usually between July and September with the northern migratory route occurring from November to April. Climate change will no doubt impact these timings in the future.

Lifelong learning experience

The term ‘the learning curve’ is so glibly used today. I contest the use of this phrase, for whatever stage we are in life we are still learning. Whilst the United International School at Minyak Beku has only been up and running for three months, I am sure that, through the friendly interaction of the students and their teachers, these students will become nature lovers for the rest of their lives endowed by the wonders of the natural world that surround the campus.

Through the dedication and enthusiasm of a very learned Maths teacher, a bush and tree planting scheme is well established in the school grounds. These students, studying so close to nature, will think outside the box of pure academia and realise that the 21st century world in which we live is very rapidly changing. I am sure that they will leave a legacy for future generations of Batu Pahat dwellers to admire.

Their environmentally-friendly and careful footprints will be embedded in that place for they truly appreciate that, as humans, we are part of the ecosystem. On a daily basis they can observe the rise and fall of tides, variations in river flow, seasonal migratory bird movements and flowering and fruiting patterns of indigenous plants – truly fieldwork on their very doorstep.

They are, indeed, very fortunate students to attend such a school so close to nature. From small acorns, great oak trees will grow and those students will always cherish their formative years at Minyak Beku. I shall follow their maturity with genuine interest over the next few years as they could be zoologists, botanists, geographers, and research scientists of international fame in the years ahead.