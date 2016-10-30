‘Govt aims to close urban-rural digital gap’

KUCHING: Sarawak government is committed to bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas in the state by opting for fibre optics.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the government felt there should not be a digital gap between urban and rural areas since digital economy was the trend now.

“E-commerce is the in thing now and infrastructure like this (internet connection) should be provided. If we have entrepreneurs who have new ideas to sell products such as our handicrafts, we want them to market it to the world.

“It is best to use e-commerce. You take photos and send to buyers. If we market handicrafts, our unique products to the world through e-commerce, we will need (internet) speed for data and image,” he said when met by reporters after opening the ‘Talk and Workshop On Entrepreneurship’ here

yesterday, jointly organised by Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak and the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“We want to use fibre optics throughout the state. When we have the backbone, we can connect to coastal areas or highlands and inland.

“When that happens, our research activities will be heightened since we are rich in biodiversity. In future, we will have that, so we have to be forward-looking.”

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said entrepreneurs should look beyond a market of just 2.7 million people in Sarawak, or 30 million people in Malaysia.

With digital economy, he said: “the whole world is your market.”

Citing Alibaba.com as an example, he said the founder Jack Ma succeeded in the e-commerce initiative even though the trading was done within China.

“When I first learnt about Alibaba.com, I thought it was from Egypt or Saudi Arabia. And then I found that it was established by Jack Ma of China, who founded the e-commerce site based on e-bay and amazon.com.

“Jack Ma was an English teacher but his innovative ideas had made him an iconic personality in the world.”