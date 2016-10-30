Grass-cutter believed to have died due to electrocution near power pole

KUCHING: A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday, where he was rushed to after having collapsed while cutting grass near a power pole at Kampung Bintawa Hilir here.

It is believed that the man could have been electrocuted in the 10am incident. A co-worker ran towards the victim when the latter collapsed suddenly.

The co-worker then rushed him to SGH where medical personnel made several attempts to revive him, but to no avail.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at 11am.

According to SGH spokesperson, a post mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

In an unrelated incident, three Chinese nationals – all women – sustained minor injuries after the car that they were in collided with another vehicle and ended up in the concrete drain.

This accident occurred near a traffic light at Mile 3 here around 1am yesterday.

The women, in their 40s, were with a male driver – also a Chinese national – when the collision took place. However, the driver suffered no injury, although he was in shock.

It is said that the four were heading to Batu Kawah New Township at the time.

The three women were later sent to SGH for medical attention.