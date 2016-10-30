Guests didn’t know biggest bowl of Sarawak Laksa to be dumped

KUCHING: Two guests at a shopping mall’s Malaysia Book of Records feat to make the biggest bowl of Sarawak Laksa on Friday have clarified they did not know some 600kg of food for the dish would be thrown out.

Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said he in fact “privately mentioned don’t waste food to the organiser”.

“Everybody knows that I love laksa – weekly sin. So I always try to share my joys with everybody, not looking for business. And so yesterday I was invited for laksa, I mean I was invited as a guest, and you know, of course we do not know what people organised,” he told reporters yesterday.

“Because (it is) laksa, I always go. I always say ‘don’t waste food’. I did not know what the organiser’s plan is; I think it’s always important that we must never waste food.”

Dr Sim called The Borneo Post’s front page report yesterday on the throwing out of the equivalent of 1,500 bowls of Sarawak Laksa ‘misleading’.

“That is misleading report at best, and at worst, it is bad intention reporting … because I didn’t give a speech, mah,” he said. “And anybody who has laksa, they invite me, I always go, bah. All of you know. I even want to buy you guys laksa.”

Meanwhile, Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, said on his Instagram account yesterday that he merely accepted an invitation from the organiser to attend the record-setting event.

“I was very excited to know how big this bowl is and what they must achieve to be in the Book of Records. I didn’t cook the laksa, neither was I aware that they were not feeding them to others until I was there pagi tu (that morning),” he said.