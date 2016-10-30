Mall explains giant laksa thrown out for safety, health

KUCHING: Plaza Merdeka Management Sdn Bhd explained yesterday that its decision to throw out some 600kg of food which set its largest Sarawak Laksa record was for safety and health reasons.

Plaza Merdeka general manager Cheah Kheng Mun said it was a collective decision made by the management and food advisors not to serve the contents of the giant bowl to the public.

“After the display or mock-up, we cannot simply give away (the laksa) because our advisors said the gravy, which is santan-based (coconut milk), needs to be maintained at a certain temperature,” he told reporters during the distribution of 1,500 bowls of freshly packed Sarawak Laksa to shoppers.

He revealed that the giant bowl of Sarawak Laksa, which was cooked on Friday morning for the Malaysia Book of Records, started to emit a foul odour later around 7pm, indicating that the coconut milk-based gravy had gone off.

Cheah said they then decided to dispose of the giant bowl to avoid damaging the image of the state’s signature dish.

“We really thank the public who are discussing the issue on social media. For us (management), we have no comments and are not disappointed as we welcome this valuable feedback,” he said.

According to him, everyone can make mistakes, but what is more important is learning from them.

“We improve from the mistake. If we start to ignore the mistake, we cannot improve. Our philosophy is make sure to do the right thing, rather than do the thing right. It is a very simple fact,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the giving away of 1,500 bowls of Sarawak Laksa yesterday was a continuation of the mall’s event on Friday.

“We hope that the Sarawak Laksa can be promoted outside locally and abroad to attract tourists such as those from Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan who can be seen to favour the dish,” he said.