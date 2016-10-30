Sarawak 

Man placed under remand to assist probe into his girlfriend’s death

SIBU: A 25-year-old man is being placed under a 14-day remand beginning from his arrest on Friday in connection with the probe on the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

The woman, who was from Tanjung Lassa and worked as a cleaner, was found dead by her agent inside a rented room of a building at Delta Estate here around 7am on Thursday.

It is said that the agent was on his way to pick her up for work that day.

It is also learned that the woman had just moved into the rented room, where her boyfriend had been staying at for more than four years.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Martin Koo confirmed the arrest of the man, who is suspected to be a drug addict.

Police had ruled out foul play in the woman’s death, but they were still determining if she had died due to complications arising from drug abuse.

It is said that when she was found by her agent inside the room, the television was still switched on.

Police are investigating.

