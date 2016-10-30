Nissan unleashes a winsome 4X4 crossover

KUCHING: The All-New Nissan X-Trail continues to be a popular choice, the striking sense of style coupled with state-of-the-art engineering, smart technology and premium features make every journey a comfortable yet exhilarating driving experience.

The innovative premium crossover X-Trail range has four-wheel drive (4WD) and front-wheel drive (2WD) variants, in a choice of only petrol engine. The range kicks off with the entry 2.0L Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 2WD for RM142,175.81 and tops out at RM173,564.66 for the 2.5L CVT 4WD (Premium Impul) (on-the road price).

thesundaypost recently tested the X-Trail 2.5L CVT 4WD petrol (Premium Impul) with seven (5+2) seats. Here is all you need to know about the All-New X-Trail.

Design

A striking profile from ‘any’ angle, the X-Trail gives you everything you desire in a crossover and more while staying true to your bold sense of style.

Sleek, exuberant and energetic, this aerodynamic crossover makes a distinctive impression when compared to the previous generation’s boxy body. This generation was designed to turn heads.

The stylish body line, distinctive V-motion strut grille and boomerang-shape LED headlamps that flow into sculpted muscular fenders, create and unmistakable presence that will earn more than a second look.

The X-trail is also equipped with Daytime Running Lights which serve as a sophisticated first impression; Front Fog Lamps to enhance visibility in bad weather; LED Wing Mirror Signal Lamps that provide a clear indicator when overtaking and the Rain Sensing Wiper which automatically turns on when raindrops are detected. The X-Trail gets a 17-inch wheels.

Interior

The cabin is modern and well appointed with a five-inch infotainment multi-media screen and push-start ignitions. The 2.5L 4WD comes with Nissan’s Around View Monitor and reverse camera (360 view), leather seats, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, cruise control, dual zone auto climate control with rear vents and full colour five-inch advanced drive assist display (ADAD).

Savour a sense of refinement when you step into the All-New X-trail’s spacious and inviting interior. Equipped with 5+2 seats, it gives everyone room with a view. The luxurious premium leather accented seats with quality soft touch armrest ensures unrivalled style and comfort.

The adjustable power seats (8-way with lumbar support for the drive, 4-way for front passenger) can adapt to different builds and statures.

The highly advanced Zero-Gravity Inspired Seats offer driving support to reduce long distance fatigue, ensuring a pleasurable journey for all.

The X-Trail’s diverse seating arrangement offers flexible space to suit both passengers and cargo. The 60:40 split folding seats allow you to load ant type of luggage or equipment with a cargo capacity form 550L up to 1,520L (VDA).

The backseat (second row) offers plenty of head and leg room even for those over six feet tall (186cm and above). There’s also a third row — which doesn’t offer much in terms of leg room but bear in mind having a mid-sized SUV with seven seats is definitely a plus.

There are 10 cup holders, including two with cooling function up front, another two in the centre armrest in the second row and six bottle holders throughout the cabin. In the context of privacy, the X-Trail also comes with a compartment under the boot floor and tonneau cover.

Overall, the storage throughout the cabin is excellent and the surround-view reversing camera makes it easier to squeeze through in traffic and tight parking spaces, especially when driving in urban areas (city drive).

Performance

It is possible to have the best of both worlds with the All-New X-Trail, getting the thrills with the adventure-ready performance that is neatly packaged in a car that’s naturally fuel efficient.

The Twin Continuously Variable-valve Timing Control (CVTC) engine that provides a more responsive drive and maximum fuel efficiency paired with the automaker’s latest Xtronic CVT gearbox with ECO mode and a seven-speed manual mode.

The ECO mode enhances fuel economy by controlling engine and CVT operations to avoid rapid acceleration, with an outstanding fuel economy of 12km/L.

The 2.5 L model also comes with Nissan’s All Mode Intelligent 4X4-i system.

The latter offers three drive modes — two wheel drive, Auto Mode (which automatically changes torque distribution between front and rear wheels when driving on paved or slippery road) and 4WD Lock Mode (50:50) for permanent four-wheel drive. Operation is selectable via a knob on the centre console.

The SUV features an Active Chassis Control (World Class Leading Technologies) package that includes Active Ride Control (ARC), Active Engine Brake (AEB), Active Trace Control (ATC) and Active Brake Limited Slip (ABLS) functions.

The AEB and ARC is the world’s first technology, introduced by Nissan.

ARC controls engine torque as well as braking to moderate pitching motion on bumpy roads while AEB tell the Xtronic CVT to add a degree of engine braking when cornering or coming to a stop.

As for ATC, that automatically applies small amounts of braking to the individual wheels during cornering to reduce understeer — the system engages at any point in the corner whether at entry, mid-corner to exit.

Other features such as Hill Start Assist (HSA) for slopes above five per cent and Advanced Hill Descent (HDC) are only available in 4WD Lock Mode, speed locked between 4-15 km/h.

ABLS provides better grip in slippery conditions and works to apply braking to individual wheels if they start to spin.

Safety

Nissan’s concept of the ‘vehicle that helps protect people: in the area of safety technology’ pursues innovation as part of its ‘Safety Shield’ concept, an advanced, proactive approach to safety issues based on the idea that cars should help protect people.

This approach provides various measures to help the driver and passengers better avoid dangers in ways that are optimised to each of a wide range of circumstances that the vehicle may be in — from ‘risk that has not yet appeared’ to a ‘post crash’ situation.

The 2.5L safety kit is equipped with dual front SRS airbags, Anti-Lock Braking (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) with Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist and ISOFIX mounts on top of the Active Control components mentioned above.

It helps the driver recover from dangerous conditions to safe driving. When a risk appears, warnings and automatic counter-measures help the driver to avoid it. EBD with BA is designed to send extra force to the rear brakes when there’s additional weight in back.

ABS maintains steering control and optimises braking around obstacles. VDC automatically prevents vehicles from sliding sideways, maintaining its steered path. TCS works when the system senses drive wheel spin. It reduces throttle to keep the driver on the steered path.

In cases when a crash cannot be avoided, additional Nissan technology helps reduce injuries and damage by activating the brakes, restraining passengers and applying other measures such as Zone Body Construction and Dual Front SRS Airbags.

The Zone Body Construction enhances cabin safety by combining impact-absorbing ‘crushable zones’ with a high-strength ‘occupant zone’ to protect passengers. The Front SRS Airbags help reduce the risk of injury resulting form an impact.

On the road

The 2.5L makes adequate grunt with 126kW and 233Nm. This is enough if you are up for an urban drive, loaded up with family and gear.

Nissan claims that with the CVT automatic, the fuel economy is at 12km/L in the 2WD but my average was closer an average of 8-10km/L, which is probably due to my enthusiastic driving style.

The ride was comfortable, the handling was pretty good too. Although most of the drive goes through the front wheels, it’s easy to spin them in wet condition. With hard acceleration, the traction control quickly deals with it.

On the highway, the X-Trail is a comfortable cruiser and enjoyable.

Verdict

The X-Trail is practical — the extra ride height, rugged looks, ease of driving that come in an SUV make it a hit for urban drivers and families. No wonder it was awarded 2015 Malaysian ‘Family SUV of the Year’ and 2015 ASEAN Car of the Year.

Ownership

The X-Trail comes with a three-year or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first) as well as free three-year maintenance service.

Five colours available — Tungsten Silver, Titanium Olive, Graphite Blue, Brilliant White and Diamond Black. An optional 8’ Multi-media Navigator unit can be had for RM4,187.