No institutes of teacher education in Malaysia to be closed — Education Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has announced that none of the Institutes of Teacher Education (IPG) in the country will be closed amid confusion that arose over its status following the tabling of 2017 Budget recently.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, there were now 27 IPG campuses operating nationwide with nine of them to be changed to vocational colleges or polytechnics, in line with the needs and expansion of Technical Vocational Education and Training.

“The IPGs involved have yet to be finalised and talks are ongoing especially on the needs according to location,” said the statement.

In addition, two of the existing IPGs will be turned into Permata Centres as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when tabling the 2017 Budget. These IPGs are Raja Melewar campus in Negeri Sembilan and Tuanku Bainun campus in Penang. — Bernama