PBB on IPG closure: Consult state first

KUCHING: The state government must be consulted first before the federal government can proceed with closure of any teachers’ training institutes (IPG) in Sarawak.

PBB Youth Information chief Fazzrudin Abd Rahman said it was the view of the youth movement of state BN’s lynchpin that the views and feedback from the state government must be sought first in this matter.

He said PBB Youth would seek answers and more information from the Education Ministry regarding the supposed proposal to close down two IPGs in Sarawak, which was worrying news.

“We believe the Education Ministry is aware of the state government’s desire to have more locals trained as teachers to achieve 90:10 ratio in terms of local teachers to those from peninsula, and we also believe the ministry will consider this matter before taking any decision to close any IPG in Sarawak.

“We (in Sarawak) are aware of the importance of vocational and technical training, but any decision (to convert the IPG into skills training centres) must be made only after discussions and detailed planning jointly made by the state government and those parties with interest,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to the Budget 2017 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently, 11 IPGs nationwide would be closed but nine of them would be converted into polytechnics, four into vocational colleges and one for Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre.

The news of the closure of IPGs in Sarawak have been met with wide disagreement, with Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah quoted recently as saying that IPG Rejang and IPG Miri (two IPGs rumoured to be closed) played vital roles in Sarawak’s context.