Penguang has distributed funds to 10 schools in Baram

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Local Government Datuk Penguang Manggil said he had given funds to at least 10 schools in Baram constituency since becoming assistant minister.

Officiating at Baram District Teachers Day and Appreciation Night dinner last Friday, Penguang said he made an effort to set aside funds from the federal government for the development of schools in Baram.

“Since I took office in May, I have allocated funds for numerous schools under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP),” he said.

Under the programme, RM150,000 had been allocated to SJKC Sg Jaong for the rebuilding of classrooms and hostel; RM100,000 for SK Beluru to built a multipurpose hall; RM300,000 for SK Entulang to build a multipurpose hall with roof; RM250,000 for SMK Tinjar to build a multipurpose hall with roof; RM250,000 for SMK Bakong to build a multipurpose court with roof; RM200,000 for SK Peking and RM250,000 for SK Lapok.

Others at the dinner at Pullman Hotel were Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Baram Education officer Seripah Azizah Wan Hussain.

Penguang who is also Marudi assemblyman said the dinner was appropriate as teachers play a very important role in society.

“This celebration is timely because teachers contribute a lot to our community. In fact, you (teachers) are one of the most important segments of Malaysian society and the world.

“If you look at the leaders of Malaysia or leaders anywhere in the world, they all ‘come’ from schools and have received guidance and education from teachers right from an early age,” he said.

Penguang has been going from school to school within the N.76 Marudi constituency in the last two weeks.

“The visits were to assist the schools in getting the needed facilities within my ability as an assistant minister and assemblyman,” he said.

He said a good education defined not only a person’s attitude, but also his character.

“So no matter how high your education, if you do not have the right attributes, you may not go far in life. As an educationist, you should emphasise the importance of moral values, ethics, characters and attitude, and inculcate this in your day-to-day living.

“Do it by example – show your students these are the values needed to go far in life,” he advised teachers at the dinner.

The dinner saw the presentation of Model Teacher awards, Excellent Academic certificates and Recognition of Contribution certificates.