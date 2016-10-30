Plaza Merdeka unveils newly-revamped ‘Food Plaza’

KUCHING: The food court at Plaza Merdekat has been revamped and renamed the ‘Food Plaza, Your Downtown Kitchen’ in celebration of the mall’s fourth anniversary this year.

Renovation works, which reached completion this month, have increased the floor size from 11,000 sq feet to 13,000 sq feet, while the selection of food items has been expanded.

The Yang Di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib officiated at the official opening yesterday, which also hosted Malaysia’s celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail – more popularly known as Chef Wan.

Plaza Merdeka Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Steve Ng, in his speech, said the target was to make the food court the city’s ‘downtown kitchen’ – one that would be the people’s first choice when looking for a great meal.

He said the other objective of the renovation was to create a new and premium feel in dining out, as well as have various food and beverage offered such as coffee and toast, ‘Ayam Penyet’, ‘Teppanyaki’, fusion selections and ice cream desserts to go with the current menu such as local favourites Laksa Sarawak and Kolok Mee, as well as international cuisine.

“The revamping of the food court is part of our board and management’s continued commitment to our tenants and patrons to ensure the mall remain relevant and for it to continue being the premium mall in Kuching’s central business district,” he said.

The renovation included the setup of new seating arrangements with different lightings to make the eatery brighter and livelier. Plaza Merdeka, operating since 2012, has been a proud partner of the revitalisation of the city’s historical district, having added vibrancy and excitement to the area.

The ceremony yesterday also featured a cooking demonstration by Chef Wan, with Raghad assisting and asking for tips from the celebrity chef.