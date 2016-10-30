Sarawak 

SFC uncovers illegal logging activity in Bintulu, thanks to ground patrolling

SFC personnel mark a pile of logs believed to be illegally felled at the conservation zone off Jalan Samarakan in Bintulu.

KUCHING: The significance of ground patrolling by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to curb illegal logging is once again proven successful in Bintulu, where its enforcers were able to foil a recent brazen attempt to steal timber from a designated conservation area.

The patrolling team from SFC’s One-Stop Compliance Centre (OSCC) at Teluk Batu detected the illegal operation off Jalan Samarakan last Thursday, where 71 logs of various sizes and species with an estimated volume of 51m³ were discovered and confiscated.

“There were indications at the site suggesting that the felling activity was recent and the perpetrators had made a hurried exit, leaving behind all the logs believed to be illegally felled.

“We will be monitoring this area closely going forward to ensure that no more damage would be done to the conservation zone,” SFC said.

A report was lodged at Bintulu police station on the same day. The case has been handed over to the relevant authority for further investigation and disposal.

