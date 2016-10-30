So much donation, so little change – NGO turns to imparting skills

KUALA LUMPUR: Norazila Abd Aziz was unhappy with the mentality of the Champa Malays in Cambodia and did not mince her words when speaking about it.

“Something is not right. So much aid has been given over the past 20 years and yet there is no change. They are still living in squalor,” said the 37-year-old founder of The Telekung Project.

The NGO she runs sponsors ‘telekung’ (female prayer garments) for the Malay Muslims in Cambodia. This is because such garments cost upwards USD$30 (RM126.42) a pair, making it less attainable to a people whose chief worry is survival.

“If you go to Cambodia, you will find the Malays there living like we did in Malaysia in the 70s. This, while they are actually capable of moving towards better living standards,” she said.

However, after spending some time observing and talking to the Champa Malays in Cambodia, Norazila began to understand where it went wrong.

“They have this mentality that Malaysia will always come to their aid, because we have been sending aid every year. If they continue with this mindset, their situation will never improve,” she said.

Generous to a fault

The extreme poverty and suffering of the Champa Malays in Cambodia has received the attention of the international community for some time now.

The Malaysian government and NGOs, among others, often send them aid in various forms. Some dig up wells to provide clean water supply, some donate sacrificial meat during Hari Raya Haji and many others donate basic necessities for the needy people. There is no question that Malaysians have been extremely generous in providing the much-needed assistance of the Cambodian Malays.

The Telekong Project, for example, has been distributing aid to Cambodian Muslims since 2013. They work hand in hand with other NGOs to go down to the ground and provide humanitarian aid.

However, seeing the lives of the recipients only marginally improve despite decades of assistance raises the question of the efficacy of the form of aid given, said Norazila.

Developing human capital

Norazila believed that the form of aid should move towards providing education with a focus on developing human capital.

She believed that the way to go was by teaching the Champa Malays skills that would help them generate the local economy.

“NGOs play an important role. It is not merely about dropping by and dispensing aid. I have noticed that among NGOs, there is this tendency to feel a sense of accomplishment for the mere act of sending aid overseas.

“However, the real role of NGOs or volunteers is to actually make change. There must be a kind of achievement within the community they wish to help, such as from knowing nothing to acquiring a certain skill,” she said.

Such development of human capital can inspire the young generation of Cambodian Malays to commit to the effort to break free from the continuous cycle of poverty.

Sewing classes

Cognisant of this, The Telekung Project started classes in July to teach the techniques of sewing telekung to the people there. The first class saw the selection of five female students from Kampung Stueng Thmei, Siam Reap. The class is headed by a Malaysian sewing instructor, Zaairah Amalludin, and utilises five sewing machines donated by Malaysian Muslims to The Telekong Project.

“I rented an apartment there and asked the instructor to teach them sewing until they become skilled enough to produce a good pair of telekung.

“They were taught everything from the basic techniques such as cutting the fabric to designing and sewing. The result is that within five days, they were able to make 20 pairs of telekung,” said Norazila, who hailed from Pantai Remis, Perak. The five women were then entrusted to teach the skills that they have acquired to others so that more could benefit from the programme.

No more donations

The NGO will no longer be donating telekung from Malaysia but will instead switch to bringing raw materials like thread, fabric and lace to be made into telekung by the Muslim community there.

In addition to reducing costs of exporting cargo, the move will also prevent theft and fraud.

“I have found out that the telekung we have been donating for the community there were sold instead of being distributed to the needy. This is because the shipment was delivered to a middleman and when it entered the villages, some took the opportunity to sell it off,” she revealed.

Becoming a producer

The former counselling teacher said that the NGO would be leaving for Cambodia in November with the sewing materials to realise the mission they call ‘Solat Kit’.

The Cambodian women selected to participate in the programme will be required to sew a specified number of telekung pairs and distribute them to the needy. The distribution of the prayer garments will be monitored to prevent theft and fraud.

“The women will be paid a wage of around USD$5 (RM21.07) per pair of telekung. The main goal is to produce 500 pairs, but perhaps we can start with 100 first,” she said.

Norazila’s dream is to make Cambodia the manufacturing hub for the prayer garments. “We know it is still long way off from that goal, but we are doing what we can to steer them into that direction. “If they can produce their own telekung, we would no longer have to import from Vietnam. Instead, they would be developing the economy of the Muslim community in Cambodia.” — Bernama